Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
wltx 12:24 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
11AM Update: Tropical Storm Nate Expected to Gain…Oct. 4, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
'I was Heartbroken' USC Frank Martin Says of Former…Oct. 5, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Lawmaker Wants to Ban 'Bump Stocks' in South CarolinaOct. 5, 2017, 11:58 a.m.