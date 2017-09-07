Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
wltx 7:04 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5AM Update on Hurricane Irma
-
Thursday Midday Update on Irma
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
RAW; Gov. McMaster Declares State of Emergency
-
5am Update: Irma Makes Landfall
-
SC Gov Says Evacuations Could Come Saturday
-
Families, Businesses Preparing for Hurricane
-
VERIFY: Separating Fact from Fiction on Irma
-
People Start Stocking Up for Hurricane Irma
-
Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy's Irma Update Late Wednesday
More Stories
-
Irma's Track Makes Another Big Shift, Still a Threat to SCSep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Mandatory Evacuations Likely to be Ordered in SC on SaturdaySep. 7, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: Find Your SC Evacuation ZoneSep. 6, 2017, 9:50 p.m.