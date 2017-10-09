Melania Trump Settling into Being First Lady, Promoting Her Platform Solo
Now that President Trump has been in office for more than eight months, First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly grown more comfortable with her new title. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
wltx 12:10 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Three Richland Schools Affected Due to Suspect…Oct. 9, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
16-Year-Old Girl Missing from Horry CountyOct. 9, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
More Rain Chances MondayOct. 8, 2017, 8:36 p.m.