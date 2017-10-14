Microsoft Builds Tree Houses for Its Employees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Man's Body Found in Columbia During Welfare CheckOct 14, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
GoFundMe Page Says a 'Water Buffalo' Trailer Ran…Oct 13, 2017, 6:28 p.m.
-
Friday The 13th: Embracing Fear & SuperstitionOct 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.