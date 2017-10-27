Nearly Half of Adult Food Allergies May Be Adult-Onset, New Research Finds
Nearly half of food allergies may not emerge until adulthood. New research places the number of Americans with food allergies who developed them later in life around 45%. Veuer's Sam Berman has more.
wltx 5:56 PM. EDT October 27, 2017
