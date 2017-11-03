North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
wltx 12:14 PM. EDT November 03, 2017
