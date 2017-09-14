President Trump Denies he Made DACA Deal with Top Democrats

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Jose
-
Daniel's Wednesday Forecast
-
Trooper Charged with Reckless Homicide
-
Word Of God Church Doors Shot
-
Olive Garden offers never ending pasta
-
Kevin Parker talks about the shooting and what people could do to help their kids in the aftermath of the shooting.
-
VERIFY: Was Good Samaritan punished for helping?
-
Killing DACA: Why Trump's decision matters to 'Dreamers'
-
What Would You Spend $1000 On? A Phone?
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
More Stories
-
'Multiple' Solders Injured in Explosion at Fort BraggSep 14, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
-
11 AM Update: Jose Downgraded to Tropical StormSep 11, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
Trump says ‘fairly close' to agreement with Congress…Sep 13, 2017, 10:02 p.m.