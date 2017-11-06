Scientists Believe They Have Finally Figured Out What Killed Composer Frederic Chopin

After studying Chopin's heart that was kept in a jar of cognac since his death in 1849, scientists have figured out what took his life at the young age of 39. Josh King has the story (@avridgetoland).

wltx 12:11 PM. EST November 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories