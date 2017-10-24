Small Montana Company From Interior Secretary's Hometown Lands $300M Puerto Rico Power Contract
A small company in Montana just landed a huge $300 million contract to help Puerto Rico get its power back. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) tells us what is so significant about that company.
wltx 1:35 PM. EDT October 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
WATCH: Hearing for Five Indicted in State House…Oct 24, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Lt. Gov. Calls for Greenville County Sheriff to Step DownOct 24, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire HazardOct 24, 2017, 11:55 a.m.