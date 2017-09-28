Study: McDonald's is the Most Popular Restaurant for Legal Weed Users
Forty-three percent of people who bought legal marijuana in the past four weeks chose McDonald's as their fast food destination of choice, according to a new study from Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
wltx 3:48 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deshaun Watson Gives Paycheck to Cafeteria Workers
-
Arrest Made in Richland County Murder
-
Vista Shooting Survivor Visits Scene of Shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Five facts about Hugh Hefner
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
-
Former USC Assistant Lamont Evans Charged
-
Nuclear Settlement Sold for Immediate Payment
-
Getting Supplies to Puerto Rico
-
Father posts sign at local park warning drug dealers to stay away
More Stories
-
SC National Guard Heading to Puerto Rico to HelpSep 28, 2017, 2:11 p.m.
-
5th SC Person Dies from Injuries from Hurricane IrmaSep 28, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
‘Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with…Sep 28, 2017, 1:27 p.m.