Surrogate Mother In California Unknowingly Gives Birth To Her Biological Son
A surrogate mother faced a custody battle for her son after unknowingly giving birth to her biological son while carrying the other couple's baby. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
wltx 4:36 PM. EDT October 28, 2017
