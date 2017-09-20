Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 10:23 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Malfunction Junction Fix in Works
-
Surprise Drug Bust At The Village At Sandhill
-
AMBER ALERT: Missing NC Infant, Abductors May Be Traveling Through SC
-
5 AM UPDATE: Eye of Powerful Category 4 Maria Nearing Puerto Rico
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Vista Shooting Suspect Released from Hospital, Now in Jail
-
Kentucky Fan Shot in Vista Recovering Well
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
AMBER ALERT: Missing NC Infant, Abductors May Be…Sep 20, 2017, 5:38 a.m.
-
11 AM UPDATE: Maria Hammers Puerto Rico, Remains…Sep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
4th Suspect in Vista Shooting Released from…Sep 20, 2017, 12:45 a.m.