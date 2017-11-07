Trump: 'Hundreds More' Would have been Killed in Texas With Stricter Gun Laws
President Trump has called for 'extreme vetting' of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in response to terrorist incidents, but has yet to take any action on gun laws in response to the deadly mass shootings that have occurred during his time in office. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
wltx 3:43 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Lexington Man with History of Seizures Reported MissingNov. 7, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Man Accused of Shooting at Off-Duty Columbia Police OfficerNov. 7, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:22 p.m.