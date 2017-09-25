Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
wltx 12:51 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Columbia Residents React to NFL Protests
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Woman Charged After Infant Remains Found
-
WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Victim in Kershaw County Shooting Identified
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
Starbucks Good Samaritan May Face Lawsuit
More Stories
-
House Asks SLED to Investigate SCE&G Over VC Summer FailureSep 25, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Delta Strollers Recalled Due to Fall HazardSep 25, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Forced Sex Claim Against Former Deputy Settled for $350KSep 25, 2017, 11:29 a.m.