Uber in Hot Water Over Sexist Ad About Women in 'the Kitchen'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sheriff Says Music Rivalry Led to Shooting
-
Sunday Evening Tropical Forecast
-
Vista Suspects: 71 Charges in Last 11 Years
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
Cops: Man Verbally Threatened Students
-
Maria Taking Aim at Puerto Rico
-
Warrants Give New Details on Vista Shooting
-
11 AM Update: Maria Remains Category 5 Hurricane, Headed for Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
-
Vista Shooting Suspects Have Long Rap Sheets
-
SCEG Rates Not Going Down After VC Summer
More Stories
-
Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico, damages buildingsSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
2 PM Update: Maria Staying Strong with 160 MPH WindsSep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Log Truck Accident Blocks Highway 601 at I-20Sep 19, 2017, 3:25 p.m.