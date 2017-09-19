We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
wltx 2:25 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
