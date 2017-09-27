Who's Luther Strange? Trump Deletes Recent Tweets That Supported a Losing Candidate
An embarrassing result in Alabama for President Trump, who's now deleting evidence from Twitter that he supported a losing horse. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
wltx 9:20 AM. EDT September 27, 2017
