Alexa will be in Your New Toyota, Lexus Car by 2019

(WFAA) - Amazon's Alexa has been helpful in our homes the last couple of years and now she's ready to give us a hand in our cars as well.

Toyota announced Tuesday that they will be incorporating Alexa in select Toyota and Lexus cars in 2019.

The company says Alexa can help customers with thousands of things like giving directions, controlling entertainment, getting the news, adding items to a shopping list or even controlling their smart home while out and about on the road.

How crazy? You can even control the temperature in your home so it's set just right for when you get there.

“We’re thrilled that Toyota and Lexus will bring Alexa to customers on the road,” said John Scumniotales, head of product for Amazon Alexa Automotive. “Our vision for Alexa is that she should be everywhere a customer might need her – at home, in the office, on phones – and in cars. This integration means that customers can interact with Alexa, virtually anywhere they drive.”

