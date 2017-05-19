Cell-Phone Warning: Check Online Before Buying Second-Hand

(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

It may be tempting to buy a used phone as prices rise for new models. However, you may want to check to see if that phone is lost or stolen before you buy is essential so you don’t run into problems.

If it is stolen, the owner could request that the phone is blocked from carrier networks. Or they could remotely lock the phone so you can’t use it.

The CTIA has an easy way to see if a phone is marked as lost or stolen here.

You’ll need the phone’s unique serial number, such as the international mobile equipment identity number, or IMEI. It might also be called an MEID or ESN. To find it dial *#06# on the phone.

Other ways to find this number is by looking in the device settings menu, checking for a barcode on the phone or on the original packaging. Enter the number on the website to verify.

And if you need to register a phone as lost or stolen, contact your wireless provider.

