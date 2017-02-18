SpaceX plans Sunday launch from KSC after scrub

SpaceX plans to try again at 9:38 a.m. Sunday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center after a technical problem aborted Saturday’s first attempt with 13 seconds remaining in the countdown.
CEO Elon Musk said engineers played it safe when they saw “slightly odd” behavior from a piston that helps control the steering of the Falcon 9 rocket’s upper-stage engine.
“Standing down to investigate,” he said on Twitter.
SpaceX is trying to launch a Falcon 9 for the first time from pad 39A at KSC, the historic launch site for the Apollo moon landing missions and dozens of space shuttles.
On top of the rocket is a Dragon capsule carrying nearly 5,500 pounds of supplies and experiments to the International Space Station.
