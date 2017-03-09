Solutions for a Slow PC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Is your PC running a little slow? There are some easy fixes to help speed it up, according to John Morelock with CBE IT Solutions.

Something as simple as restarting the computer every day can help it run as much as 30% faster, says Morelock.

He also recommends the following steps to make your computer last longer:

• Restart Daily

• Run Disk Cleanup

• Run Check Disk

• Optimize/Defragment

• Turn Off Animations

• Delete Unused Programs

• Delete Helper Apps

• Update Operating Software

• Scan for Spyware

© 2017 WLTX-TV