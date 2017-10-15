Traffic Moving Again on 277 South Near Fontaine Road, I-20 Exit

(Photo: SCDOT 511)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is flowing again after an accident on 277 South near Fontaine Road and the I-20 Exit was cleared around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to SCDOT.

The accident, which occurred at 12:34 a mile south of I-20 East to Florence-Columbia, slowed traffic for about 45 minutes Sunday afternoon, according to SCDOT. S.C. Highway Patrol indicated the accident did result in injuries.

No details were immediately available about the accident itself or the status of passengers involved.

