Driving Smart: Winter driving tips

We all hate driving in winter, and we really hate it when that means driving in snow, ice or sleet. We’ve got survival tips to help you slog your way until spring.

Check your battery: Cold is your battery’s worst enemy, and the last thing you need is to get stranded on a cold, dark winter’s night. If you don’t want to brave the cold to check under the hood, plenty of auto part stores and repair facilities will check it for free.

Check your tires: Bald tires can be downright treacherous in good conditions. Add snow and ice, and the results could be tragic. Stay on the pavement by installing a good set of all-season or dedicated winter tires. They boost traction and they’ll keep you out of the ditch. Remember: Summer tires are no good in the cold.

Check your lights: Common sense tells you to clear the snow off your headlights after a snow storm. But clean headlights simply aren’t enough: make sure they’re pointing in the right direction. If your headlights aren’t illuminating the road, ask your mechanic to realign them. You’ve got to be able to see the road to stay ON the road.

Check your visibility: If you can’t see, stop. Check your windshield wipers and washer fluid, and replace both if you need to. Driving down the road with frayed wipers combined with no fluid is a recipe for disaster. It doesn’t take long, but it pays to be prepared.