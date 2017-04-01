I-26 in West Columbia to close overnight to remove bridge

File (Photo: AP)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Workers will close part of Interstate 26 near Columbia overnight to remove a heavily damaged bridge over the highway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release that the Leaphart Road bridge around mile marker 111 has been hit by trucks four times this year. The last strike on March 24 damaged the bridge beyond repair.

Workers will close I-26 at 10 p.m. Saturday and aim to reopen the highway by 10 a.m. Sunday so crews can tear down the old bridge. There will be marked detours .

I-26 will be closed between the U.S. Highway 1 and U.S. Highway 378 exits south of Interstate 20.

The DOT says a new Leaphart Road bridge will be built on an accelerated schedule.

