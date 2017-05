(Photo: SC Dept. Transportation Webcam)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - An 18-wheeler has overturned on the ramp from Bluff Road to I-77 NB, according to the Columbia Fire Department. There are no injuries reported, but the ramp is temporarily closed, according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department at 1:33 p.m.

#TheCFD on scene overturned 18wheeler on ramp to I77 NB from Bluff Road (ramp temporarily closed) no injuries #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/9oEYqQpHWj — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 16, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV