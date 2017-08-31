Stretch of I-77 S at Standstill Due to Accident

(Photo: SCDOT)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - An accident has traffic at a standstill on Interstate 77 South this afternoon.

An accident in I-77 S at Exit 17 (Two Notch Road) currently has all southbound lanes blocked.

Heavy congestion is reported as far back as I-77 S at Exit 22 (Killian Road).

According to SCDOT, traffic is moving at an average speed of 19 mph for the 4-mile section of I-77.

If you're able, avoid the area.

