Stretch of I-77 S at Standstill Due to Accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - An accident has traffic at a standstill on Interstate 77 South this afternoon.
An accident in I-77 S at Exit 17 (Two Notch Road) currently has all southbound lanes blocked.
Heavy congestion is reported as far back as I-77 S at Exit 22 (Killian Road).
According to SCDOT, traffic is moving at an average speed of 19 mph for the 4-mile section of I-77.
If you're able, avoid the area.
