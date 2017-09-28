All Night Long: Woman Stuck in Airport Overnight Dances to Lionel Richie Hit

Mahshid Mazooji dances all night long in an airport. (Photo: Photo: Mahshid Mazooji /YouTube)

A missed flight left YouTuber Mahshid Mazooji stranded in an airport overnight, so she saw two choices: fume in anger, or dance.

Thankfully for the Internet, she chose the latter. Mazooji made an impromptu video for Lionel Richie’s 1983 single “All Night Long (All Night)" that diffuses the doldrums of airport purgatory with Richie’s Caribbean-infused classic.

Mazooji pops and sways alongside airport employees in mostly empty terminals. One Starbucks barista breaks it down behind the counter. Oh, and Mazooji shows off an extremely on-point moonwalk.

“I made some really great friends along the way!” she said in the video’s description.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM