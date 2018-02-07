Ground Delay Underway at Atlanta Airport Due to Severe Weather

(Photo: Ingram Publishing, WXIA)

ATLANTA - Severe weather in the metro Atlanta area has caused the airport to issue a ground stop.

As of 9:45 a.m., the FAA issued the ground stop which is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts the flow of inbound aircraft into a given airport.

By 10:40 a.m., the FAA downgraded the ground stop to a ground delay with a 16 to 30-minute departure delay.

UPDATE: @FAANews has downgraded to ground delay with 16-30min departure delays. Check airlines or here for details: https://t.co/o96qeZOnCe — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 7, 2018

Severe weather may impact travel at #ATL. Please monitor your airline's media channels for flight information. As of 9:45 a.m., the @FAANews has issued a traffic management program, commonly called a ground stop, for ATL. Check for updated status here: https://t.co/o96qeZOnCe — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 7, 2018

