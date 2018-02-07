WLTX
Ground Delay Underway at Atlanta Airport Due to Severe Weather

February 07, 2018

ATLANTA - Severe weather in the metro Atlanta area has caused the airport to issue a ground stop.

As of 9:45 a.m., the FAA issued the ground stop which is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts the flow of inbound aircraft into a given airport. 

By 10:40 a.m., the FAA downgraded the ground stop to a ground delay with a 16 to 30-minute departure delay.

 

 

