One-Day 'Flash Sale': JetBlue Fares as Low $39 One Way; Routes Limited

JetBlue rolled out a one-day flash sale Wednesday morning that dropped round-trip fares below $150 on more than a dozen of the carrier’s non-stop routes.

Most of the cheapest fares were for the airline’s shortest routes – such as Boston-New York JFK ($44 one way); Washington National-Hartford, Conn. ($49 one way); Oakland-Long Beach, Calif., ($49 one way); and Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville, Fla. ($54 one way).

But a handful of the rock-bottom fares came on longer routes, where bargain-hunters would typically see higher fares. Most of those longer-distance deals came on flights to or from Florida. Perhaps the biggest eye-opener of the bunch: Flights between Fort Lauderdale and Chicago O’Hare were on sale for just $39 one way. Cleveland-Fort Lauderdale flights were close behind at $44 one way.

Other notable longer-distance sale fares included Boston-Atlanta ($54 one way); Salt Lake City-Long Beach ($54 one way); Pittsburgh-Fort Lauderdale ($59 one way); Boston-Houston Hobby ($69 each way); and Austin-Fort Lauderdale ($74 one way).

JetBlue’s sale fares on most other routes represented decent deals, but were not jaw-dropping bargains. Fares on routes like Burlington, Vt.-New York JFK ($69 one way); Boston-Richmond, Va. ($74 one way) and Raleigh/Durham-New York JFK ($89 one way) offered fliers better-than-normal fares, but weren't necessarily headline-grabbers.

There’s fine print for the sale, of course.

Tickets must be purchased by midnight Thursday (Nov. 2), and the sale fares are excluded from Friday and Sunday flights. The sale covers travel from Nov. 8 through Feb. 14, though travel is blacked out around Thanksgiving (Nov. 16-Nov. 28 is excluded) and around Christmas and New Year’s (Dec. 16-Jan. 10 is excluded). The sale fares are capacity controlled, meaning the cheapest seats likely will disappear as they sell out on individual flights. A seven-day advance purchase is required. And fliers should note that restrictions could vary slightly by route.

A Wednesday morning spot-check of JetBlue’s website showed reasonable availability of the sale fares on the routes sampled by Today in the Sky.

Fliers able to travel on Tuesdays or Wednesday appeared to have the best shot of snagging JetBlue’s lowest fares. Also, JetBlue's day-of-week availability for the fares meant it was unlikely that fliers would be able to make long weekends at the lowest fares on most routes, but the prices can be combined with non-sale fares in creating a round-trip.

Bargain-hunters also should note JetBlue’s sale fares are for its “Blue” fare category, which does not include complimentary checked luggage.

Check out JetBlue's website for a full list of fares and complete fine print.

