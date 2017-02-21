United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

DALLAS (AP) - American and United have started selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.
American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Now United says it too is selling cut-rate tickets on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Basic economy fares are often $20 to $40 cheaper per round trip, but they come with severe restrictions - buyers are in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs