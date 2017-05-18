WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
68
Columbia, SC
Menu
WLTX Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Climate Matters
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Gamecock Extras
Clemson Tigers
Player of the Week
College
Pro Sports
High School
Features
Company Spotlight
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Military
Oscars
Random Acts of Kindness
Recipes
School Watch
Teacher of the Week
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Your Take
© 2018 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Introducing the Grown-up Gummy Bears in New Sparkling Ros�
Sugarfina's popular ros� gummies are now sparkling! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) reports.
Related Videos
Red Wine Toothpaste May Eventually Help You Fight Cavities
BUZZ60
Atlanta Is Offering Flights to Black Panther's Wakanda and the Internet Has Questions
BUZZ60
Is McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Coming Back? Again?!
BUZZ60
Is This Why the Great Pyramid Is in Almost Exact Alignment with the Cardinal Directions?
BUZZ60
Bigelow Aerospace Is Looking To Launch Its Own Inflatable Space Station
BUZZ60
Good At Social Media? The Royals Are Hiring!
BUZZ60
Doing This on Date Night Can Make Your Relationship Stronger
BUZZ60
Concert Venues Are Beginning to Ban Cell Phone Videos
BUZZ60
Taco Bell Dethrones This Chain by Becoming America's 4th Biggest Restaurant Brand
BUZZ60
Women Showing Love To Their Large Noses In New Twitter Challenge
BUZZ60
Woman Sees 'Bigfoot', Sues California for Not Believing Her
BUZZ60
College Professor Assigns Students to Try To Get Trump to Block Him on Twitter
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.