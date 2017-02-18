WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
68
Columbia, SC

Columbia Weather Summary: 68 degrees
Menu
WLTX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Columbia Police Investigate Shooting

A shooting near the Colony apartments sends one to the hospital, police search for suspect

Related Videos
Cell phone videos capture intense moments at Concord Mills
NEWS
Powerball Feb 24, 2018
LOTTERY
Evening Lottery Results Feb 24, 2018
LOTTERY
Former Airport High Assistant Principal Facing Sexual Battery Charges
LOCAL
Missing Lexington Woman Off Medication, Police Say
LOCAL
Former Airport High Assistant Principal Facing Sexual Battery Charges
LOCAL
Don't even think of driving through high water
NATION-NOW
Student Organizes 'March For Our Lives'
NEWS
Mega Millions Feb 23, 2018
LOTTERY
New Environmentally Friendly School Buses
NEWS
Evening Lottery Results Feb 23, 2018
LOTTERY
DHEC Fires Chief Spokesman
NEWS
© 2018 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.