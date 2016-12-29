59 MPH Wind Gust Recorded at Williams-Brice Stadium

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you stepped outside Thursday night, or just happened to hear all that howling sound outside while inside the comfort of your home, you know it was windy one across the Midlands.

The high winds were caused by the interaction of a cold front that moved through the area and a high pressure system behind it, causing the air to move down at a higher rate of speed.

Here were some of the highest wind gusts recorded in the area:

Williams-Brice Stadium (the press box high above the field) - 59 MPH

Lake Murray Dam - 46 MPH

Hamilton-Owens Field - 41 MPH

The winds died down for the night, but the they are expected to pick up again Friday.