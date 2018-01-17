Wintry Weather Headed to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect for most of the Midlands Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Richland, Lexington, Saluda and Lee Counties through 5 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Kershaw, Fairfield and Newberry Counties through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

School Closings and Delays: See the Full List Here

A rain/snow mix may begin as early as daybreak, and is expected to transition over to more snow as the day goes on. Any snow or rain will likely taper off in the early evening, with clearing by 9 p.m.

Temperatures are not expected to get much higher than 37 degrees on Wednesday. The low temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees.

Snow may briefly accumulate on roadways, bridges and overpasses, this could lead to some hazardous travel conditions across the area.

The southern Midlands can expect a dusting of snow with the central Midlands may receive as much as an inch. The extreme northern Midlands may receive as much as two inches of snow.

Any wintry weather should end by early Wednesday evening

Any precipitation that does not melt away before temperatures decrease Wednesday evening will refreeze and could cause some slippery road conditions during the morning commute on Thursday.

