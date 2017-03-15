Near Record Cold Possible Overnight in the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The National Weather Service has issued a freezing warning for many counties in the state, including all counties in The Midlands.

The warning be in effect for all Midlands counties from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasted lows temperatures will drop down into the low 20s and in some communities upper teens during the pre-dawn Thursday morning hours. Wind speeds will not be as strong as it was Wednesday so wind chill temperatures will not be as much of an issue. However, well below freezing temperatures are expected to last several hours into mid-Thursday morning.

Daytime temperatures on Thursday will rise into the mid 50s.

There is the potential for The National Weather Service to issue later Thursday another freeze warning for Thursday night into early Friday morning as low temperatures then are forecasted to drop into the upper 20s.

