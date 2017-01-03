Chances Increasing of Winter Weather for the Midlands

A map showing potential scenarious for winter weather in the Midlands. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's starting to look increasingly likely that we'll see some type of winter weather this weekend--the question is, what exactly might we see?

While there's still some uncertainty about what we might receive on Saturday, this much is certain: there will be some very cold air spilling into the Midlands. One of the two key ingredients that's needed for wintry weather, obviously, is the cold, and we will have that through Monday.

Right now, some of our guidance models are suggesting a high only in the low 30s Saturday afternoon, temperatures in the low 20s Sunday morning, and lows even into the upper teens for Monday morning.

The other key ingredient you need? Moisture. And that's the big question: where will the moisture come from?

Early guidance is showing a low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico late in the week and moving off to the north and east through Saturday. If that takes place, we would get moisture in South Carolina. What form that would take is not yet known: it could be snow, sleet or freezing rain.

Two main models--the American and the European-- are showing the same pattern of the moisture being brought into the state.

So does this mean snow? Again, still hard to say, but the main takeaway here is that the models are in agreement that there is a growing likelihood that some wintry weather will impact the state on Saturday.

We are still waiting on a third, in house model to come in. That model has a shorter time frame range, so it's not yet painting a possible picture of a Saturday scenario yet.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page