Rocco is reunited with his owner. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Firefighters say a dog that got trapped during Wednesday's severe weather has been reunited with his owner.

Columbia Police Spokesman Brick Lewis say Rocco, a German Shepherd mix, got frightened during the storm and ran away from his owner. While he was running, he somehow got trapped inside the grating of a fence near a Columbia high school.

Battalion Chief Robert Joyner and Training Captain Jack Veal, who were responding to a fire alarm call at the building, found Rocco. Thee were able to get the dog free, and took him to Fire Station 22.

They posted the dog's picture on social media, and that image was spread on personal pages and media outlets, including WLTX's Facebook page.

A short time later, the owner found out about where her dog was, and came down to the station to collect him.

Rocco is expected to recover without any issues.

“They were just glad to have been in the right place at the right time and to have been able to help Rocco," Joyner and Veal said.

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

© 2017 WLTX-TV