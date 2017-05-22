WLTX
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Entire Midlands

Efren Afante's weather forecast delivered on May 22, 2017.

wltx 3:28 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Midlands until Thursday morning.

The watch includes all of the following counties: Aiken, Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Orangeburg, Newberry, Saluda, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Calhoun, and Fairfield. 

An earlier flash flood warning that had been issued for the central Midlands has now expired. 

A mix of moisture, an upper level system, and a stalled frontal boundary will combine to create conditions where large amounts of rainfall could occur

The National Weather Services says rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible through Wednesday night. Low lying and flood-prone areas are at greatest risk, including along creeks, streams, and rivers. 

News19 will continue to monitor the system and give updates as conditions change. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


