Flash Flood Watch Issued for Entire Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Midlands until Thursday morning.

The watch includes all of the following counties: Aiken, Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Orangeburg, Newberry, Saluda, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Calhoun, and Fairfield.

An earlier flash flood warning that had been issued for the central Midlands has now expired.

A mix of moisture, an upper level system, and a stalled frontal boundary will combine to create conditions where large amounts of rainfall could occur

The National Weather Services says rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible through Wednesday night. Low lying and flood-prone areas are at greatest risk, including along creeks, streams, and rivers.

News19 will continue to monitor the system and give updates as conditions change.

