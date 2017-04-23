Flash Flood Watch Issued for Tonight in the Midlands

Columbia SC (WLTX) - A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire Midlands beginning Sunday night, as intense rain is expected to fall overnight.

The watch begins at 8 p.m., and last through Monday.

The National Weather Service says rainfall associated with a developing low pressure system will become widespread and heavy tonight, and persist into early Tuesday. Periods of very heavy rain will contribute to total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Grounds will become saturated as periods of heavy rainfall move across the area. This has the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially in locations with poor drainage such as urban areas or in and around culverts. Excessive roadway ponding is also likely, and at times some roads may become impassable, especially if drainage ditches overflow onto roadways.

The problems are being caused by a strong weather complex that's forecasted to stall over the Palmetto State through Monday.

From Sunday midday into Sunday evening, we will have showers and thunderstorms with some storms becoming strong. Stronger storms could have gusty winds up to 40+MPH, a slight chance for small hail, and very heavy rainfall. Through early Monday morning, our Midlands communities could receive up to 1.50"+ rainfall.

As the weather complex continues to stall over the Midlands Monday, we will see more heavy rainfall that bring an additional 1.00" to 1.50" rainfall, giving a total rainfall amount up to 3 inches by the time it all ends early Tuesday morning.

