Flooding forces Port Arthur shelter to evacuate

The shelter at the Bob Bower Civic Center had to be evacuated after it started to flood. (Photo: Juan Rodriguez)

When Tropical Storm Harvey forced Southeast Texas residents to flee their homes some sought refuge at the Bob Bower Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Then the flood waters came rushing inside the shelter.

Officials announced early Wednesday morning that they would be evacuating that shelter and moving everyone somewhere else.

But the process could take some time and evacuees say they've been moved up to the bleachers in the gym but not out of the building yet.

One evacuee said the water started seeping into the shelter around 8 p.m. and within 20 minutes the floor had flooded.





