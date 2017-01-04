FORECAST: Wintry Mix May End as Snow in the Midlands

A computer model showing snowfall totals by the end of Saturday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands remains on track to get a dose of wintry weather on Saturday, as a mix of cold air and Gulf moisture will make an interesting start to Saturday.

Cold Air & Moisture = Wintry Mix

Colder air will begin to push as we approach Friday, but an even colder patch will reach the Palmetto State early Saturday morning. At the same time, moisture will move into the state Friday evening, beginning as rain across the state.

From all the models that we've analyzed, News19's Weather Team believes we'll see a wintry mix throughout the early half of Saturday.

We're only going for a high of 36 degrees on Saturday, with a low of 31.

Timing:

The big changes will happen after midnight, with snowfall likely in the Upstate in the early morning hours. Across the Midlands, rain will change over to sleet mixed with some light snow and maybe some freezing rain. As the morning progresses, the rain will change over to snow. By midday, however, the precipitation will start to end, and by the middle of the afternoon, most of it will be gone.

How Much Snow Will We Get?

At this point, we're thinking the following for the three main regions of the Midlands; the north, central, and southern

Northern Midlands

An inch up to 2 inches of snow possible

Central Midlands

Dusting to 1/2 inch of snow

Southern Midlands

Not much accumulation, if any.

"That's the thinking for now," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy. "'We still haven't seen enough runs of this computer model or some of the others to really nail down the amounts."

Related Coverage: SCDOT Prepares for Snow, Ice in South Carolina

Aftermath:

We're expecting a series of extremely cold mornings after the precipitation moves through. We're currently forecasting a low of 18 for Sunday morning, with a high of just 37. Monday it will be even colder, with a low of 15 and a high of 36. And on Tuesday, it will start out at just 21 degrees before warming up to 48.

A day later, however, it will be in the 60s.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page