Daniel's Tuesday Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Road rage leads to uptown assault
-
Verify: What is real in Go Fund Me and what is not?
-
Search for Steve Stephens continues locally and nationally
-
Woman Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash
-
Time Is Winding Down on Roads Fix
-
What's Happening At SC Prisons?
-
Burned Body Body Found Near Apartments
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Family of Robert Godwin Sr. reacts
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
More Stories
-
Midlands Grandfather Brutally Attacked in Charlotte…Apr 17, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
Clock Is Ticking On Roads FixApr 17, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Attempted Murder Suspect Now In CustodyApr 17, 2017, 10:35 p.m.