Efren's Friday AM Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Maria Gets Stronger, But May Not Be a Threat to US
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Woman Found Covered in Trash Identified
-
Columbia Police Pull Vista Business's License
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
Businesses Push On After Construction Stops
-
Staying on Top of Equifax Breach
-
Multiple People Shot in Columbia's Vista
-
Man, Teen Charged With Making Bombs
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
More Stories
-
Multiple Accidents, Expect Congestion on I-77NBSep 22, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
-
North Korean leader: Trump is 'mentally deranged'Sep 21, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
-
8AM UPDATE: Hurricane Maria's Track Currently Not…Sep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.