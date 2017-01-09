Efren's Monday AM Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
One Man Rescued in Sumter House FireJan. 9, 2017, 4:32 a.m.
-
Final Testimony Expected in Dylann Roof SentencingJan. 9, 2017, 6:31 a.m.
-
Very Cold Temperatures To Continue In the MidlandsJan. 9, 2017, 6:06 a.m.