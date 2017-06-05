Efren's Monday AM Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Accused of Killing Relative at Party
-
Monday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Police: Brother 'drop-kicked' starved girl, grandmother helped in torture
-
6-Year-Old Injured in ATV Accident
-
Woman Wanted for Striking Man with Car
-
Roc and Jock Tournament Takes on Diabetes
-
Veteran Made Slider Wallet Is Ingenious - The Deal Guy
-
Surveillance Video of Thursday's Hit-and-Run
-
Drift Jam Raises Awareness for a Cause
-
Father, Son Reunited During Ft. Jackson Celebration
More Stories
-
Lexington Road Closed After Water Main BreakJun. 5, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Kershaw County 6-Year-Old Hospitalized After…Jun. 4, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Strong Storms, Flash Flooding PossibleJun. 4, 2017, 6:49 p.m.