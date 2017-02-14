Efren's Tuesday AM Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wild Hogs Cost SC $115 Million in 2016
-
Couple Fostered 50 Kids, Adopted 7
-
US Army Plans To Spend $300M To Recruit
-
Dashcam Video: High Speed Chase in Kershaw County
-
Police: Juvenile Shot, in Critical Condition
-
Sumter School Board Meets
-
Sumter Woman Charged with Child Neglect
-
Suspect Still at Large After Chase, Manhunt
-
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Waffle House Shooting
-
River Bluff Wins First Wrestling Title In Dramatic Fashion
More Stories
-
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn ResignsFeb 13, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Upstate Woman Chained in Container Speaks Out for 1st TimeFeb 13, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
SC Dept. of Education Overpaid Districts $6MFeb 13, 2017, 5:09 p.m.