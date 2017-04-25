Efren's Tuesday AM Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victims Killed in Lake Murray Crash Remembered
-
Men Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen
-
Community Remembers Men Who Died in Boat Accident
-
SAPD officers shows up to noise complaint and joins the party
-
Board Votes to Not Close Schools at this Time
-
Man accused of trafficking minors to Myrtle Beach
-
Real Estate Sales in SC are Way Up
-
Both Persons Killed on Lake Murray Identified
-
Fatal Collision at Stop Light
-
Report Criticizes Department of Public Safety
More Stories
-
Deputy: Todd Kohlhepp Won't be Allowed to Attend…Apr 25, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
-
Arkansas executes two convicted killers amid concern…Apr 25, 2017, 12:16 a.m.
-
Sumter District Votes Not To Close Two SchoolsApr 24, 2017, 11:11 p.m.