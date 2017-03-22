Efren's Wednesday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Church Working to Take Family Devastated by Fire
-
Mother, Father, 2 Children Identified as Victims of Lexington Fire
-
Viewers Capture Lightning, High Winds in Midlands
-
Richland One Faces Federal Investigation
-
4 People Killed in Lexington House Fire
-
Gator Captured
-
4 Dead, 1 Injured in Lexington Co. House Fire
-
Frank Martin Talks About How Welcoming the State of SC Has Been
-
Ex-SCDOT Employees Plead Quilty To Corruption
-
Richland County Waits To Release Rec Funding
More Stories
-
I-26 Moving Again After Accident Blocks TrafficMar 22, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
-
Tim Tebow Takes First Pic in Fireflies UniformMar 22, 2017, 9:34 a.m.
-
Driver Killed in Deadly Sumter CrashMar 22, 2017, 8:51 a.m.