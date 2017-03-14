Jim Gandy's PM Forecast l Tuesday March 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Freddy's to Open in West Columbia This Summer
-
Columbia Fire Closes Down Huger Street
-
Arrest Made in Hit & Run that Killed SCDOT Workers
-
Ways to Save: Best Pi Day deals 2017: Pizza, pie, tech
-
Alaina Coates Out for Entire NCAA Tournament
-
Richland Deputies Investigate Man Shot
-
More Possible Cuts in Sumter School District
-
Police: Bus driver kicked student off bus
-
Woman hit by wood thrown by gorilla
More Stories
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia Home, SLED InvestigatesMar 14, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Deputies Arrest Suspect in Killing of Columbia 17-Year-oldMar 14, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Lawmakers Vote To Take Away Public Safety Director's SalaryMar 14, 2017, 12:40 p.m.