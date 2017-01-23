Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim Identified in Elgin Shooting
-
Fatal Shooting in Columbia
-
Sumter Teachers Protest Budget Cuts
-
Employee Stabbed at Bar and Grill
-
Carry the Fallen Event Highlights PTSD
-
Saturday's Storms Cause Damage
-
New bill looks to change food stamps benefits
-
Local Women's March in the Midlands
-
Ways to Save: $16 pillow fights pain and snoring!
More Stories
-
Ridge View High School Mourns Student Who DiedJan 23, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
-
70 People Convicted of Food Stamp Fraud in SC in 2016Jan 23, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Victim Scammed by Impostor Mayor at WalmartJan 23, 2017, 4:59 p.m.